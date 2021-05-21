Bondwell ordered to close stores

Information Technology retailer Bondwell was told to close its outlet at the FNPF Plaza in Suva after it was seen receiving customers this morning.

Police officers were sent to the store to inform management that they must close immediately.

FBC News was at the Plaza and observed customers lining up outside.

They were also seen entering and purchasing items.

The Ministry of Commerce says Bondwell was not allowed to open for retail sales to the public as the company has only been given permission to supporting essential services on a ‘call basis’.

Police told FBC News that officers sent to the Suva store were advised that staff were only cleaning up the store. However, FBC News clearly saw members of the public shopping inside.

When contacted by FBC News, Bondwell General Manager Jeetesh Kumar says there was some confusion since they had sought approval from the Ministry of Commerce and Trade.

Kumar adds they have been allowed to support essential services that are not open for Fijians to enter, browse and purchase.

This afternoon, FBC News also received queries and pictures showing Bondwell stores open in Moti Street, Suva.

The Ministry of Commerce says it has contacted the business and the issue has been resolved.