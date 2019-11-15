Boiler issues delay crushing at Lautoka Mill

The start of crushing will be delayed at the Lautoka Sugar Mill due to a boiler issue.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive Graham Clark says his team is working around the clock to fix the issue that occurred during their pre-opening tests.

He says they’ll be able to announce a firmer opening date for the Lautoka Mill soon.

The Lautoka Mill was scheduled to begin crushing from tomorrow.

In the meantime, Clark is reminding the public to be mindful of the increased traffic on the roads and railways as cane haulage begins.

He says the public’s safety is paramount and all pedestrians and must be cautions of the cane trucks and trains as the sugar cane crushing season comes into full effect in the Western Division.

The Rarawai Mill began crush cane from today.