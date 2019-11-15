Boeing sued by aircraft leasing company that wants its 737 Max deposits back

Kuwaiti aircraft leasing and finance company Alafco has sued Boeing to get back $336 million in deposits it put down on 40 737 Max jets.

The suit, filed this week, said that the company was supposed to take delivery of the jets starting in March of 2019, and should received 10 planes by now. All deliveries of the 737 Max were put on hold by the worldwide rounding of the jet that same month, following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

In its suit, Alafco said it has canceled the full order and demanded a return of the deposits, but that Boeing has not responded to the demand. The current circumstances “substantially impair the value of the purchase agreement as a whole,” the leasing company said.

Article continues after advertisement

Boeing would not comment on the suit, which was filed in federal court in Chicago.

With more than two-thirds of commercial jets worldwide now parked due to a near halt in demand for air travel, airlines and aircraft leasing companies have been canceling or delaying orders for new jets.

Boeing has seen 220 canceled orders for the Max so far this year, including 29 canceled orders disclosed earlier this week by the aircraft leasing arm of the China Development Bank. Unlike Alafco, however, most of those who canceled still have orders for more of the planes on the books. The CDB still has orders for 70 737 Max jets.