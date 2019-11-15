Boeing reports its first loss in two decades

Boeing has reported its first annual loss in more than two decades as the 737 Max crisis continues to hit the firm.

The planemaker was forced to ground the aircraft, which had been its best-seller, in March last year after two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Now it has said that it expects the bill for the grounding to surpass $18bn (£13.8bn).

That has hurt the firm’s finances, pushing it to a $636m loss for 2019.

Sales were worse than expected in the final three months of last year when the planemaker booked $17.9bn in revenues.

That was much lower than $21.7bn that had been expected by analysts.