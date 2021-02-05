Boeing lied about 737 MAX after deadly crashes, shareholders say

Boeing directors, including its current Chief Executive, lied about the company’s oversight of its 737 Max 8 airliner and participated in a misleading public-relations campaign following two fatal crashes involving the plane.

The shareholders claim the board ignored red flags about the 737 Max, didn’t develop its own tools to evaluate safety and didn’t properly hold former chief executive accountable for launching a lobbying and public-relations effort to push back against criticism of the plane’s design flaws.

These claims are made in a recent unsealed court filings.

The unsealed filings, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, are part of an imitative suit first filed in 2019 by Boeing shareholders after Lion Air and Ethiopian Air 737 Max crashes claimed a total of 346 lives.