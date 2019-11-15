Home

Boeing hires its own pilots to smooth return of 737

| @BBCWorld
December 17, 2020 7:46 pm
737 MAX. [Source: BBC]

Aerospace giant Boeing is reportedly hiring 160 pilots to be embedded at airlines in a bid to help the 737 Max return to smooth service.

The new “Global Engagement Pilots” will act as instructors or cockpit observers on 35-day assignments.

The planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Brazil’s Gol recently became the first airline to resume commercial flights with the model.

“We continue to work closely with global regulators and customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service worldwide,” Boeing told the BBC in a statement.

The move is part of a broader programme to support customers on all Boeing commercial models.

The pilots will be paid an equivalent annual salary that could reach $200,000, for a total potential cost of $32m, according to Reuters news agency.

