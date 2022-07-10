Boeing boss warns over risk to 737 Max 10 future

[Source: BBC]

The boss of Boeing has warned that there is a “risk” the plane maker may be forced to axe its 737 Max 10 jet over potential regulatory issues.

The company faces a deadline at the end of this year to secure approval for the passenger jet from US authorities.

Chief executive Dave Calhoun said the push to get the greenlight was “a little bit of an all-or-nothing”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Max 10 is the latest and largest plane in the 737 family, which has been scrutinised after two fatal crashes.

In an interview with Aviation Week magazine, Mr Calhoun said he still expected a favourable outcome, as Boeing planned to press its case with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Congress.

“If you go through the things we’ve been through, the debts that we’ve had to accumulate, our ability to respond or willingness to see things through, even a world without the [737 Max] 10 is not that threatening,” he said.

“I do not expect [to cancel the programme], and I don’t want anybody to think that. It’s just a risk,” he added.

A Boeing spokesperson confirmed Mr Calhoun’s comments to the BBC.