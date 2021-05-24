Home

Business

Boeing 737 Max: Indonesia lifts ban after 2018 Lion Air crash

| @BBCWorld
December 29, 2021 2:48 pm
[Source: Reuters]

Indonesia has lifted a ban on the Boeing 737 Max, more than three years after the Lion Air disaster that saw the loss of all 189 people on board.

The plane maker saw its best-selling aircraft grounded globally after a deadly crash in March 2019 involving an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max.

On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines said it will resume such flights in February.

Article continues after advertisement

The announcements come months after the aircraft returned to service in the US and Europe.

More than 180 countries now allow the use of the 737 Max, with Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia and Singapore lifting their bans this year.

Indonesia’s transport ministry said in a statement that the lifting of the ban would be effective immediately, and that it follows regulators’ checks of changes made to the aircraft’s systems.

