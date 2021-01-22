Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly in UK and EU after crashes

Boeing’s 737 Max plane is safe to return to service in the UK and the European Union, regulators have said.

It ends a 22-month flight ban for the jet, which followed two crashes which caused 346 deaths.

The plane had already been cleared to resume flying in North America and Brazil.

Article continues after advertisement

But this week a senior manager at Boeing’s 737 plant in Seattle warned that recertification had happened too quickly.

Regulators in the US and Europe insist their reviews have been thorough, and that the 737 Max aircraft is now safe.