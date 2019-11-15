BMW, Honda and Toyota suspend UK car production

The UK car industry is slowly grinding to a halt after BMW, Toyota and Honda said they would temporarily shut down their UK factories because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nissan and Vauxhall have already closed plants amid falling sales and a lack of parts caused by the epidemic.

Jaguar Land Rover is expected to halt production in the coming days.

In North America, Ford and General Motors are among the firms also shutting factories due to the virus.