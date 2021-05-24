Home

Business

Bluegas to set up oxygen plant in Vuda

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 12, 2021 12:35 pm

Bluegas is planning to set up a high purity oxygen plant in Fiji.

Managing Director, Ajai Punja says the new facility to be located in Vuda will be built under Bluegas’s Industrial and Medical Gases Division.

The investment will be substantial and will create approximately 15-20 new jobs.

Article continues after advertisement

“Currently all the oxygen’s are all imported and we will have a plant that will be able to supply Fiji and be able to supply to other Pacific Islands because they all import from Australia and New Zealand.”

Bluegas had initially planned this facility for 2023, however, now will accelerate the project in the wake of the growing demand for medical and industrial grade oxygen.

The plant is to be certified by the National Association of Testing Authorities Australia.

