Blue Lane receives positive response

The Port Denarau Marina has received positive response with over 100 yachts and super yachts currently requesting permission to travel to Fiji.

This follows the opening of the ‘Blue Lane’ announced by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama allowing the Marina to pilot the program for yacht and for pleasure craft sailing.

However, the opening of borders to tourists and yachts are under strict conditions where approval is not automatic and each application will be specifically assessed by border agencies.

The Port Denarau Marina Board has also significantly reduced the rental charges to 25 percent of the normal rent to their commercial operators.

The Marina’s private berthing and fueling services are now fully operational.

The Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend despite its forecast of a profit for this financial year.

Port Denarau Marina will begin the pilot program as Fiji enters the first stage of tourism reopening in the country.

The Marina is looking forward to a full booking within the next six weeks.