Blue Lane initiative gains momentum

An estimated ten million dollars have been injected into the economy through the Blue Lane initiative.

The ‘Blue Lane’ was established for yachts and pleasure craft to enter Fiji and assist in the recovery of the ailing tourism industry.

Port Denarau Marina Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says they have seen a positive response to Fiji’s decision to allow vessels to sail in under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Article continues after advertisement

“The yachties are extremely pleased to be here since the majority of the borders are closed around the world and also Australia and New Zealand are not receiving them and it has been extremely positive. People are happy to be here. Its beautiful weather and people are walking around with mask free which is a big deal and they are feeling very safe to be in Fiji at this time.”

Rasch says 313 people have entered Fiji under this initiative, bringing money into the economy.

“Judging from the averages that we have done in the past surveys I would say we looking at between $5 to $10 million approximately. Now, that’s an indicative figure we need to do a survey done which will be done through MCTTT at the end of the year and we would have a better indication. A lot of the boats that have come through a carrying out a fair bit of major maintenance works, one that just arrived a week ago has indicated that they spend 100,000 Fijian dollars in a week.”

Ninety yachts have arrived at Port Denarau Marina so far with another four being approved and one being cleared on Saturday.