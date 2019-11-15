Blue Lagoon Cruises celebrates 70-years of service

Local tourism operator Blue Lagoon Cruises says it has contributed significantly to the economy and will continue to do so in the future.

Blue Lagoon Cruises is celebrating its 70-years of cruising in the Mamanucas and the Yasawas.

South Sea Cruises Chief Executive Brad Rutherford says the Blue Lagoon Cruises is an iconic brand that is known internationally in the tourism industry.

Rutherford says the company has gone through changes over the years including 13 different ships.

The company is owned by South Seas Cruises, a 100% subsidiary of Fijian Holdings Limited.

“What you must understand that most of the Blue Lagoon Cruise experience does not happen on the ship, it happens out there in the idyllic Mamanucas and Yasawas and we are very lucky to have this region in our backyard and until you get out and do a cruise and meet the wonderful people of the Yasawas and amazing destinations you will never truly understand what the product is about.”

Rutherford adds that they have provided cherished memories and experiences to countless tourists.