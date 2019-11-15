BLP wishes to assist SMEs survive the COVID-19 financial calamity

A New Zealand Government Programme is now hoping to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in Fiji.

This is to help them navigate their way out out of the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Link Pacific which operates under the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation aims to support the private sector by addressing challenges.

BLP Service Manager Ramesh Chand says they are offering free business advice through its partners to help grow economic activity.

“They follow the step by step process and they will be able to assess their business in various areas like accounting, management, strategic planning, exports, standards, and human resources.

The assistance is mainly targeted at businesses that employ between five to 50 employees.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says this is vital to ensure SMEs are up and running as soon as possible as they play a critical role in economic growth.

“Access to available financial packages, refinancing, renegotiating loans and new working set-ups such as IT systems, access to communication platforms, cloud-based software. Each subsidy package will cover services for up to NZ$5000 PER SME.”

Batiweti is urging small business operators to take advantage of the initiative in order to survive the financial calamity.

Business Link Pacific will be providing services such as business continuity plans, financial planning, human resource impact on operations and business coaching to help SMEs through these difficult times.