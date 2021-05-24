Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji

Upcoming blockbuster movies will not be released on any other movie platform.

With the health restrictions in place due to the pandemic, Damodar Event Cinemas will not release scheduled movies such as Fast and Furious 9, the Misfits and the Space Jam among other major blockbusters.

Damodar Cinemas Spokesperson, Riddhi Damodar, says the upcoming scheduled releases does not make a difference to our local cinemas.

“At the moment, we have not made any decision of any other platform. We have done it before, Fiji has been Covid- free for a long period of time and we are just expecting that we will slowly get back to that particular time and we will be able to get back and operate.”

She says these scheduled movies will therefore not be screened in the coming months as well due to the movie shelves being limited.