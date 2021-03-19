Blockbuster movie attracts huge crowd

It will be a year after the cinemas get a chance to attract people in numbers with the release of the movie, Godzilla VS Kong.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the movie industry with limited capacity however with the release of the blockbuster movie they are looking forward to a great turnout.

Damodar Cinemas Spokesperson Riddhi Damodar says that this is an opportune time for them as they have also started to re-employ staff who were let go last year.

“Of course our team is very excited, and they are all excited about planning the sessions and allocating this cinema screens, bring some promotions for our customers.”

Riddhi says the public turned up numbers for the screening to catch two of their favorite characters on the big screen.

“We already expected a great turnout for this particular movie and we were not disappointed, yesterday all our advanced screenings did really well and we also had received good reviews of the movies as well.”

After almost a year, movie goers have a chance to watch a blockbuster movie on the big screen.

A lot of staff are also excited as they are back at work to meet the demand.