Business

Blizzard Entertainment president steps down

| @BBCWorld
August 4, 2021 3:13 pm
[Source: BBC]

Blizzard Entertainment president J Allen Brack has “stepped down”, the World of Warcraft and Call of Duty game-maker says.

Parent company Activision Blizzard said Mr Brack was “leaving the company to pursue new opportunities”.

California is suing the company, alleging a workplace culture of sexism and harassment.

Activision Blizzard denies this allegation and has called the legal action “disgraceful and unacceptable”.

Many Activision Blizzard staff walked out in protest against the company’s culture and response to the allegations.

