Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|Police to question birthday party attendees|Don’t wait for health teams: Doctor Tudravu|Ministry explores potential of vaccinating pregnant women|Police officer among those arrested for breaches|Protocols to allow re-opening of retail sector|Island Pharmacy in Ba decontaminated|Two businesses in Ba closed due to suspected COVID-19 cases |Villages along the Coral Coast on high alert|Volunteer First Responders continue to support frontliners|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|Taveuni Tourism Association fighting vaccination hesitancy|COVID-19 cases grow, new area of concern in Lautoka|20% of infections could become severely ill|Response strategy changes, severe cases take priority|
Full Coverage

Business

Bleak outlook for Fiji’s economy due to COVID-19 rampage

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 2:45 pm

The second wave highly contagious Delta variant in Fiji has thwarted all chances of an economic recovery this year.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji in its revised growth projections for 2020-2023 says the localised lockdowns in Viti Levu, restrictions on certain economic activity and movement of people, and the mandatory “COVID19-safe” operational requirements for many businesses have further curtailed economic activity and raised the cost of doing business.

RBF Governor, Ariff Ali says the high unemployment and under-employment situation has worsened from last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali adds the Government finances have taken another hit, thereby further suppressing domestic demand.

Given these developments, Ali says this year, the economy is forecast to contact by 19.8 percent, driven by the services and industrial sectors.

The latest assessment by the Macroeconomic Committee shows the economy is estimated to have contracted by 15.7 percent last year, lower than the 19.0 percent contraction estimated earlier.

Ali says from next year, economic recovery is expected on the assumption that the current outbreak is controlled, herd immunity is achieved through vaccination, and borders re-open towards the latter part of 2022.

Hence, growth is expected to rebound to 6.2 percent in 2022 and accelerate to eight percent in 2023.

According to Ali, while the economic recovery from next year is contingent on the resumption of tourism activity, visitor arrivals are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels for some time.

However, since the current outbreak has yet to peak and there remains considerable uncertainty on its future evolution and impact on Fijian lives and the economy, Ali says the economic outlook could deteriorate further.

Therefore, he says the balance of risk to the current economic outlook is heavily tilted to the downside.

These include further delays in controlling the recent outbreak of the virus locally, inability to achieve herd immunity, the persistence of the virus globally (especially amongst our major trading partners), and further delays in the resumption of tourism activity.

The Governor says the ongoing threats from natural disasters and the recent upswing in commodity prices constitute other downside risks.

He adds given the economy’s precarious outlook, economic recovery is critically dependent on the successful containment of the outbreak in the near term and the re-opening of borders for international tourism as local conditions allow.

In this regard, a large part depends on achieving herd immunity by ramping up our current vaccination efforts.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.