Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|Nausori market shutdown|Australia stands ready to support Fiji|Ministry was well prepared|Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested|Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic|Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched|Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families|Unethical online shopping practices a concern|126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Temporary closure of New World Supermarket Nausori|48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement|Delayed Services at Nausori Emergency Department|
Full Coverage

Business

Bitcoin tumbles below $30,000 on China crypto-crackdown

| @BBCWorld
June 23, 2021 1:55 pm
Not everybody understands how Bitcoin works and the risks involved. [Source: BBC]

Bitcoin has fallen below $30,000 for the first time in more than five months, hit by China’s crackdown on the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

The digital currency slipped to about $28,890, and has lost more than 50% of its value since reaching an all-time high of $64,870 in April.

China has told banks and payments platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions.

Article continues after advertisement

It follows an order on Friday to stop Bitcoin mining in Sichuan province.

On Monday, China’s central bank said it had recently summoned several major banks and payments companies to call on them to take tougher action over the trading of cryptocurrencies.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.