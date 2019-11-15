Business
Bitcoin hits all-time high rising above $20,000
December 17, 2020 7:44 pm
[Source: BBC]
Bitcoin has hit a new all-time high breaking through $20,000 (£14,800).
The volatile virtual currency has gained more than 170% this year amid stock market turmoil.
On Wednesday Bitcoin jumped 4.5% to as much as $20,440 buoyed by demand from large investors keen on its potential for quick profits.
Article continues after advertisement
There are also expectations that it may gain more widespread traction as a payment method from the likes of Starbucks and Microsoft.
But it has been a bumpy ride for investors, with the cryptocurrency passing $19,000 in November before dropping sharply.
Sponsored Links