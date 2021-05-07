Bitcoin falls further as China cracks down on crypto-currencies

The price of Bitcoin fell below $34,000 (£24,030) for the first time in three months on Wednesday, after China imposed fresh curbs on crypto-currencies.

Beijing banned banks and payment firms from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading on Tuesday.

It follows falls in Bitcoin of more than 10% last week after Tesla said it would no longer accept the currency.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bitcoin recovered some ground, although it was still down -10.4% at $38,131.

Meanwhile, other digital currencies such as Ether, which acts as the fuel for the Ethereum blockchain network, and Dogecoin lost as much as 22% and 24% respectively.