Bitcoin back above $50,000 as recovery continues

The price of Bitcoin has risen above $50,000 (£36,480) for the first time in three months as the cryptocurrency continues to recover from a deep slump.

The coin fell sharply in May after a crackdown in China and a decision by Elon Musk’s Tesla not to accept it as payment anymore.

But investor sentiment is improving as more mainstream financial companies begin using digital currency.

Bitcoin is now up 81% since January, when it was trading at just $27,700.

On Monday, it climbed almost 3% to $50,266.90 while Ether, another popular digital coin, was up more than 4% at $3,367.51.

It came as PayPal said it would allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other digital currencies as it expands its crypto services outside of the US for the first time.

With over 403 million active accounts globally, the US firm is one of the largest mainstream financial companies to offer users access to cryptocurrencies.