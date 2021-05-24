Home

Bila is a fast-seller in the Suva market

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 22, 2022 4:15 pm
Selling Bila, a traditional Fijian delicacy made from cassava is a major source of income for many women from Tailevu.

Bila is always a fast seller because of its sweet, chewy texture.

Rosa Marama has been selling bila for a year, and although it sells for only a dollar each at the market, it’s not an easy task to make it.

“We uproot the cassava, peel, wash, and then grate it. Then we let the juice settle over four nights before cooking it, which takes two more days or so. It is a long process that takes more than six days, but we have to do it nicely to keep the standard and taste.”

These resilient vendors leave their homes in the early hours of the morning to sit at the market, hoping a passerby will notice their products.

Marama says it can be tiring, but she is content as she gets to make roughly $240 worth from the sale of Bila.

“On any given week, I can sell twenty-dozen bila for a dollar each.”

Bila dominates these vendors’ tables, creating more business competition and challenging vendors to create a signature taste.

 

