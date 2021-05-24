Home

Business

Biggest Christmas tree lit up at Damodar

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 27, 2021 3:12 pm

Digicel Fiji lit up Fiji’s biggest Christmas tree at Damodar City in Suva last night.

Digicel Consumer Division Head, Charlotte Taylor says the lighting is done in hope of bringing some cheers to Fijians after the pandemic affected the country for the past months.

Taylor adds that Christmas is about togetherness, celebration, and family.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been a tough year for everyone across Fiji in particular for our families in Suva that have been in lockdown. So tonight was all about bringing families together, reconnecting everyone, and sharing the joy and love of Christmas. It’s so good to see everyone out here this evening.”

Taylor says Digicel is also looking forward to providing better services to Fijians this festive season.

