Bigger dreams for Tafunai

Some small businesses from the Western Division have expanded their reach and traveled to Suva to sell their goods.

Nadi businesswoman, Charlene Tafunai was today based at the Gold FM Roc Market selling her specially handmade earrings and craft.

For Tafunai, what started off as a hobby became a source of income as she now extends her reach outside of Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m usually based in the Nadi VotCity flea market but I thought I’d come and try out the roc market and see what Suva market is like and I found that there’s a lot of business here in Suva and I think it’s good here in Suva”

An aircraft engineer by profession, Tafunai was one of the ATS staff who lost her job due to COVID-19 but she remains positive.

The 26-year-old says through the challenges she remains steadfast to be an inspiration to her sisters and other younger girls.

“One of the challenges would be always trying to create new things, come up with new ideas and to always try and better yourself so that there’s always something fun and new that people can look forward to when they come and visit the shop. It’s very competitive here in Fiji but I’m grateful that I also have support from other jewelers who have helped me along the way”

Tafunai has advised young entrepreneurs to grab opportunities with both hands as they come and to always remain positive.

Today’s Gold FM Roc Market is the final one for the year before the Christmas break.