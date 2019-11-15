Bigger and better market for Nabouwalu vendors

Vendors at the Nabouwalu market in Bua can expect a bigger and better market soon.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar told market vendors on Tuesday, a site has been identified for a new and bigger market with proper facilities for vendors.

The new market, she says will have a separate place for produce and one for seafood.

Article continues after advertisement

“We intend to start the work for relocation of this market to the other side – a new market with all proper facilities and much bigger market. We will start the construction work in the other side so that the vendors can move to the other side.”

The Nabouwalu market has been in existence for decades.

It will undergo maintenance work next week as the condition is not up to par.