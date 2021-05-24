Home

Business

Big Oil is going all-out to fight climate rules in Build Back Better

CNN
October 4, 2021 10:18 am

America’s oil-and-gas industry is fighting tooth and nail to kill or scale back climate provisions in the President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan.

“We’re leaving everything on the field here in terms of our opposition to anti-energy provisions,” Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the powerful American Petroleum Institute, told CNN in an interview.

The API is advertising in swing Congressional districts around the Build Back Better plan and blitzing social media with paid ads.

Since August 11, when the US Senate passed a budget resolution, the API has spent at least $423,000 on Facebook ads that have been viewed 21 million times, according to a report released Thursday by InfluenceMap, a think tank that tracks how business and finance impacts the climate crisis.

“We’re using every tool at our disposal to work against these proposals,” Sommers said.

Climate activists blasted the API for trying to stand in the way of what could be a once-in-a-generation effort to chip away at the climate crisis.

“API knows the future will be built with clean energy and they have a serious political problem. That’s why they’ll do everything they can to stop climate progress and continue lining the pockets of oil industry CEOs,” Lori Lodes, executive director of Climate Power, a media operation founded by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups, told CNN in a statement.

“But their lies don’t work anymore. API is losing its power in Washington and Congress will pass the Build Back Better Act and invest in a clean energy future for the next generation,” Lodes said

