Big bula welcome for guests at Tokoriki Resort

Staff at Tokoriki Island Resort today made sure they reminded guests what they were missing as they were welcomed in Fijian style.

This as the resort welcomed visitors back after two years as operations were seized due to the pandemic.

Resort Manager, Mitchell Goff says it’s an emotional moment, but seeing tourists back at the resort is a morale booster.

“Everything I’ve heard is positive, everyone is extremely thankful to be back, not only be part of this team I think they all recognize that Sheraton Tokoriki is a special place yeah so everything I’ve received has been humbling.”

Around 11 holidaymakers were greeted in a big ‘Bula’ way by the staff who serenaded them as soon as they stepped onto the island.

Guest, Tony Jones says they are just happy to be back in Fiji, a place he and his wife hold dear to their hearts.

“Everyone clapping and singing. It was absolutely beautiful, this is paradise.”

Staff, Aisake Ratusivo says it’s a special day for them as having guests means they are back doing what they love.

“I’m looking forward to giving the experience as it’s been 2 years now and I was in the village and I’m really happy to be back at work today.”

Currently, around 150 staff are back at work with approximately 60% from Yadua Village which is not too far from the resort.