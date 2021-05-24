Bhikhabhai & Company Ltd re-strategize plans

One of Fiji’s oldest sweet makers, Bhikhabhai & Company Ltd says the internet gateway took them through despite the current crisis.

Just like other businesses, the company had re-strategize its plans due to the pandemic.

Executive director, Viraj Lad says in March they had successfully integrated Westpac’s Internet Payment Gateway onto their website.

Lad says this took them through the celebration of Eid in June and Raksha

Bandhan earlier this month.

For Raksha Bandhan, the company mapped out new operational processes that met the safety protocols set out by the Ministry of Health.

The company not only carried out door-to-door delivery but was able to deliver almost anywhere in Fiji through DHL and Post EMS.

Lad says ordering through Fiji Eats and payment channels such as M-Paisa also allowed customers to make quick purchase decisions.

He adds this meant employment for his team.

Lad says the technology and innovation adapted by Bhikhabhai not only helped the business but also people in breaking the boundaries of borders and lockdown to reach their loved ones.