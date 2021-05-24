Beware of social media scam: FRCS

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service are alerting the public on the fake Facebook and WhatsApp messages requesting payments to clear customs charges before their goods are released.

FRCS is concerned that despite numerous awareness on this issue, people are continuing to become susceptible to such scams and are losing thousands of dollars in the process.

Information gathered by FRCS reveals a number of Fijians are being tricked through fake Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger requests advising them that the goods they have imported are being held by Customs.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are being told that they need to pay customs clearance fees into numerous local bank accounts that are being provided by the scammers through social media.

This money is then withdrawn by swindlers and remitted through the post office to their partners.

The FRCS has clarified that payment for customs clearance is only done at its counters and through its bank account.

People are advised to verify with the FRCS when they receive any requests for customs payments through Facebook or WhatsApp.

If people receive such calls and messages they must request for the Bill of lading /Airway bill copy or reference number and check with FRCS-Customs Division if the goods have arrived before paying the customs duty as requested by the caller.