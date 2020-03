Berry grower fined over employment breaches

A Waikato berry grower has been ordered to pay over $76,000 for employment law breaches.

Olde Berry Farm has been fined $50,000 and forced to pay over $16,000 in unpaid wages and holiday pay.

Its managing director, Andrew Molly, has been made personally responsible for an additional $10,000 in penalties.

Article continues after advertisement

An investigation found breaches in respect of the company’s 304 workers which related to poor record-keeping and failure to provide workers with employment agreements.

Five employees were being paid below the minimum wage.