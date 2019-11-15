Beqa Lagoon Resort shifts focus to local visitors

After losing ninety-five percent of their overseas bookings, the Beqa Lagoon Resort is now working on attracting local guests.

The unexpected market shift brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced hotels and resorts to steer the focus to the domestic market.

Resort Reservations Clerk Vasiti Ratulevu says they were forced to close down operations in March due to the cancellation in bookings.

“Most of our guests are from the United States and most of them come in groups. As the lockdown started we were supposed to be running approximately 95 percent occupancy on average from April to June and because of the lockdown we had no guest at all so it was pretty much full closure.”

She says after being closed for almost two months, the resort opened its doors for local visitors two weeks ago.

“We started business again, we sort of put out a Facebook ad hoping that we would get but we ended up with seven so yes it is good to sort of keeping everybody going and in the mood of working.”

Despite a substantial loss in revenue, the resort is still trying to retain its 120 staff.

Ratulevu says instead of working eight hours a day, they are working on a rotational basis of four hours a week.