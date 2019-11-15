Beijing shuts food market after 7 new cases

Beijing closed the city’s largest wholesale food market after the discovery of seven cases of the new coronavirus in the previous two days.

The Xinfadi market, which has 4,000 tenants, will be disinfected after workers tested positive and the virus was found in the environment, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

The National Health Commission said that six new cases were confirmed in Beijing on Friday.

Another case was reported Thursday.

They are the first locally transmitted cases in the Chinese capital in more than 50 days.