Be proud ambassadors of the Fijian brand: Koya

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
October 19, 2020 5:44 am
Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya

Fijians are being encouraged to promote Fijian made products as it will help immensely in economic growth.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says it is important to get Fijians to think and buy local.

He says the pandemic has shifted the focus of people on a local scale.

“It is especially important now, with wide-ranging disruptions in supply chains that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, during this global pandemic we need to bring the focus back to the essentials, we need to get Fijians thinking local and buying local”

Koya has also encouraged Fijian businesses to be more creative and innovative in how they plan operations.

He says we need to be ambassadors of the Fijian brand as it provides opportunities to get brand recognition not just locally but on a global stage for homegrown products.

The Fijian Made Video was launched on Friday and highlights the government’s effort to promote locally grown produce.

