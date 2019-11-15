Be mindful of your withdrawals: FNPF

Despite the lifting of all withdrawal processing fees, the Fiji National Provident Fund requests members to be mindful of their pattern of withdrawals.

FNPF Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says the fund has never restricted members from withdrawing their funds however every member need to understand that every withdrawal will deplete their funds.

Koroi adds this will also affect their balance when they reach retirement

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, as of last Saturday FNPF has removed all early withdrawal processing fees.

The cessation of processing fees includes all early or partial withdrawal grounds (Education, Medical, Funeral & Unemployment fee $10) as well as for Urban and Village Housing withdrawals ($50-$100).

Members will no longer have to pay these fees when accessing their funds for early or partial withdrawal assistance.