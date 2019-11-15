Be cautious when dealing with individuals online: Shandil

The Consumer Council is urging Fijians to be cautious when hiring and dealing with individuals and businesses from social media platforms for services such as construction.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have received related complaints from consumers concerning various online trading platforms.

Currently, a similar case has been registered where a family in Samabula paid $450 to an upholstery company whom they hired through Facebook, to carry out upholstery works on antique furniture.

The trader, however, despite receiving the full payment, did not complete the work.

Many attempts by the consumer and the Council to receive redress proved futile, as the trader was unregistered and the business had no physical address.

Shandil says it is important to check whether or not the business is registered, provide full business details which should include their registration, contact details and physical address.