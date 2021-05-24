Be a smart consumer: FCCC

Fijians are urged to be vigilant when shopping for food items that have recently undergone price changes.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO, Joel Abraham, says people need to be aware whenever there is an adjustment to prices to avoid being taken advantage of.

“Be a smart consumer, be responsible. Always check. The FCCC would like to assist you if you have any concerns or complaints. Reach out to us and we will clarify these things for you. There could be instances where a trader is behaving unethically; please report that trader.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced in the 2021-2022 Revised Budget a zero-rated VAT on 21 items such as sugar, salt, rice, tea, potatoes, onions, baby milk, powdered milk, liquid milk, flour, canned fish, cooking oil, garlic, dhal, kerosene, soap, soap powder, toilet paper, sanitary pads, and toothpaste.

Alcohol, tobacco, textiles, clothing and footwear, perfumes, jewelry, watches, stereos and sound systems, and other electrical equipment, as well as professional services such as legal and accounting, management and consultancy, architectural and engineering, scientific research and development, advertising and market research, veterinary activities, and other professionals, scientific, and technical activities, are all subject to a 15% VAT.