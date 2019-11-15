Bauxite export has declined: Usamate

Fiji’s bauxite export to China has declined over the last few years.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate says this is mainly due to world market conditions and other factors beyond Fiji’s control.

Aurum Exploration Fiji Limited which mines bauxite in Bua sent its first export shipment to China in June, 2012.

The company made five shipments that year, eight shipments in 2013 and seven in 2014.

However since 2015, Usamate says the exports have decreased.

From 2015 to 2018, the company has only been making one or two shipments per year.

To date, the company has made a total of 26 shipments totaling $1.4 million.

The Minister adds, due to this, the company has diversified into other industries in order to keep its employees.

The company employs around 300 locals.