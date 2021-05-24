Home

Business

Battery giant jumps in market debut

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2022 6:53 am
[Source: BBC]

South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution has jumped in its stock market debut after becoming the country’s biggest ever share offering.

The shares briefly doubled from their initial public offering (IPO) price before ending the day 65.8% higher.

The company raised 12.8tn won (£7.9bn; $10.6bn) in the IPO earlier this month.

Thursday’s strong performance made LG Energy Solution the second most valuable firm on Seoul’s benchmark Kospi index, after Samsung Electronics.

The IPO is Asia’s biggest equity fund raising since China’s Alibaba Group raised $12.9bn in its Hong Kong secondary listing in 2019.

The LG Energy Solution listing attracted heavy demand from individual and institutional investors, indicating continued appetite for South Korean companies and businesses associated with the electric vehicles industry.

