Batiri oranges to hit supermarket shelves soon

Consumers will soon find the famous Batiri citrus from Dreketi back on supermarket shelves.

Food Processors Fiji Limited today launched its branded Batiri oranges at its Batiri farm in Dreketi, Macuata.

Officiating the launch this morning, Permanent Secretary for PM’s Office Yogesh Karan congratulated the company for maintaining orange production.

He says the Batiri citrus tree are quite famous and well known and have been in existence for 40 years.

Food Processors Fiji Limited Chairman Raj Sharma says back in the 70s and 80s the Batiri oranges were sold in the markets in a non-uniform way.

With the launching of the Back to Street branded Batiri Oranges, major supermarkets will be selling properly packed and packaged Batiri oranges.

Sharma says the Batiri farm currently has about 10,000 Batiri citrus plants bearing around 65,000 fruits per season.

The farm also has a replanting programme that will sustain production.