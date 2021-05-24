Home

Bars and Taverns under strict monitoring 

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 12:30 pm
COVID-19 ambassadors in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions continue to ensure that measures are followed in bars and taverns across the country.

Ministry of Commerce and Trade Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says that site inspections were made before the issuance of the operating license.

“After giving them a permit to operate, there are visits conducted during their operational hours and any issues that are found we talk to the owners, we talk to the management and the workers there to remove those issues.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ali adds that the onus is on the owners of these establishments to ensure protocols are maintained at all times.

So far 170 visits have been made around the country with more than 120 visits for 2022 by inspectors.

 

