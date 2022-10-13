Bargain box opens new outlet

Bargain Box opened a new outlet in Votualevu in Nadi yesterday.

The $500,000 investment will be Bargain Box’s third outlet in Nadi.

National Operations manager Jainesh Jatin Kumar says this development has helped them provide employment to over 60 people.

“So this one’s a new Votualevu shop and there’s one in Nadi’s main town. So basically, we have 27 stores altogether and we’re planning to renovate them and make it into a premium store.”

Kumar adds that they have big plans to grow their business further in the country.