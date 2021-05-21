Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice

Barbershops in Labasa have been issued notices by the Town Council to close down.

The shop owners were advised by Council officers that their business is categorized as non-essential and high risk.

Bula Barbershop Owner Dev Anand says they don not understand why they have to close down as Labasa is not affected by COVID-19.

He told FBC News this is their main source of income and closing down would mean no cash for their family.

Labasa and Savusavu Special Administrator Doreen Robinson says they were advised to invoke the conditions set out in the gazette.

The government gazette 55 was issued last Friday.

The gazette lists barbershops and beauty parlors among internet cafes, bars, gaming shops, movies, and theatres amongst high-risk businesses.

The Ministry of Trade website states the nature of high-risk businesses means they cannot operate with proper COVID-safe protocols, including enforced physical distancing of two meters.

It adds that they should all be closed everywhere in Fiji.

According to Robinson, similar shops in Savusavu have also been given notice.