Barbershop commended for hiring locals
November 3, 2021 10:53 am
[Source: Fijian Government]
Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya has commended Fijians who have transitioned from being job seekers to job creators.
He made the comments while officiating at the opening of a new Supercuts barbershop in Lautoka yesterday.
Koya commended local owner, Faizal Hussain, for creating 30 full-time jobs through his business venture as well as for offering more opportunities to Fijians through upcoming outlets planned in Suva and Nadi.
The new $70,000 Supercuts barbershop is the first in the Western Division.
