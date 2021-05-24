Barbershop commended for hiring locals

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya has commended Fijians who have transitioned from being job seekers to job creators.

He made the comments while officiating at the opening of a new Supercuts barbershop in Lautoka yesterday.

Koya commended local owner, Faizal Hussain, for creating 30 full-time jobs through his business venture as well as for offering more opportunities to Fijians through upcoming outlets planned in Suva and Nadi.

The new $70,000 Supercuts barbershop is the first in the Western Division.