Banks urged to strengthen collaboration with government

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stresses that local Banks play a critical role in effectively and efficiently executing government incentives and initiatives announced in the 2020/2021 national budget.

Speaking at the 27th Fiji Institute of Bankers Annual General meeting, Sayed-Khaiyum says at present Fiji’s capacity to generate revenue is depleting as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he adds that the government is exhausting every avenue possible, particularly investing in critical services and introducing innovative strategies to cushion the impacts, taking into consideration the safety of every Fijian.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to be able find a ground where you will be able to look after your citizens with minimal level of exposure but at the same time ensure people actually still get employed, job are created, people have money in their pockets and able to have a sustained growth.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds with the announcement of certain incentives such as the first home buyers to spur growth, banks are also urged to think outside the box and involve themselves as well in a deep and meaningful manner.

“There are certain situations where we may have state land on which somebody may want to build. And may sign an agreement for a long period of time which will be able to make a margin on that too. So how do you participate, are you being creative enough to participate in that space? Are you able to be efficient in processing those people who are going to apply for the grants.”

The Economy Minister reiterated that Fiji lacks reliable and accurate data to assist the government in identifying areas that seriously need attention.

“By moving to digital space and also getting by ay the national ID card we must be able to have that data available to us. Because getting those kind of data in your hands make work specific and targeted, critically important so we investing in that.”

The government is optimistic that with the framework being developed, it will assist Fiji in bouncing back on track in the near future.