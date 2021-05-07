Banks revise opening hours

All commercial banks in Fiji have revised their operating hours in light of the curfew hours announced by the government.

Association of Banks in Fiji, Chair, Rakesh Ram, says all the banks will open between 9 am – 3 pm Monday to Friday until further notice.

He says apart from the Suva and the Nausori lockdown containment zones, bank branches around the country will remain open on Monday and Tuesday.

Ram adds customers may experience limited services in these branches over these two days due to diminished back-office support based in Suva.