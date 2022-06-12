Bank’s participation in digital platforms is low: AG

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

A lot of banks in Fiji are reluctant to shift their services to digital platforms.

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comment saying that banks require a high-security deposit, and many people are forced to take risks.

“The requirements to have a payment gateway were extremely onerous. Just remember a couple of years ago, just to get a payment gateway would cost me 25 $30,000 Just to get a payment gateway deposit and 25,000 Gold security. It is so ridiculous.”

According to the Minister, customers prefer digital technologies and this has caused a shift in customer expectations.

“We have so many Fijians who live offshore with people in the British army with people working in the middle east of this world in the middle eastern regions have migrated to Australia and New Zealand west coast of North America to Vancouver and various other places. They want to be able to buy things for their family members here.”

Sayed-Khaiyum goes on to say that the government is also interested in investing in such businesses.