Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|
Full Coverage

Business

Banks could start reducing lending rates: RBF Governor

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 12:40 pm
The Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says banks could start reducing lending rates.[File photo]

The Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says banks could start reducing lending rates.

He says the liquidity is expected to rise to $1b, therefore, there should be downward pressure on the interest rates.

Ali says deposit rates will fall, which becomes an input in the lending rate therefore the banks would start reducing the lending rate.

Article continues after advertisement

Given that banks will have a large number of funds to lend out, a billion dollars, on one hand, they take deposits they can’t be keeping it in reserve bank because we don’t give interest. Sooner or later they will lend so hopefully we will see some pickup in the commercial banking rates to support the economy given some of the incentives announced in the budget.” 

Ali also highlighted that banks and financial institutions collectively have restructured loans totaling to $3.4 billion which represents 50 percent of the overall portfolio.

“This includes close to $900m of Small Medium enterprises loans and client numbers on the number of loans is close to 4000. The banks are trying to assist their clients as much as possible so that they survive this pandemic.”

The Governor says liquidity is currently hovering around $720 million.

He also highlighted that Inflationary pressures remain contained and the inflation rate has been negative since October last year as prices of food, yaqona and fuel have fallen over the year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.