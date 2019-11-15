Banks could start reducing lending rates: RBF Governor

The Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says banks could start reducing lending rates.

He says the liquidity is expected to rise to $1b, therefore, there should be downward pressure on the interest rates.

Ali says deposit rates will fall, which becomes an input in the lending rate therefore the banks would start reducing the lending rate.

“Given that banks will have a large number of funds to lend out, a billion dollars, on one hand, they take deposits they can’t be keeping it in reserve bank because we don’t give interest. Sooner or later they will lend so hopefully we will see some pickup in the commercial banking rates to support the economy given some of the incentives announced in the budget.”

Ali also highlighted that banks and financial institutions collectively have restructured loans totaling to $3.4 billion which represents 50 percent of the overall portfolio.

“This includes close to $900m of Small Medium enterprises loans and client numbers on the number of loans is close to 4000. The banks are trying to assist their clients as much as possible so that they survive this pandemic.”

The Governor says liquidity is currently hovering around $720 million.

He also highlighted that Inflationary pressures remain contained and the inflation rate has been negative since October last year as prices of food, yaqona and fuel have fallen over the year.