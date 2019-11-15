Home

Business

Banks bow to pressure and axe shareholder payments

| @BBCWorld
April 1, 2020 10:53 am
Some of the UK's biggest banks have agreed to scrap dividend payments and hold onto the cash [Source: BBC]

Some of the UK’s biggest banks have agreed to scrap dividend payments and hold onto the cash, which may be needed during the coronavirus crisis.

The Bank of England welcomed the decision to suspend the payments to shareholders and urged the banks not to pay bonuses to senior staff either.

The banks, which include NatWest, Santander and Barclays, were due to pay out billions to shareholders.

But in recent days they have come under pressure to hold onto the money.

